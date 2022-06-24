Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Two charged following Craven County shooting over drugs

Kevin Garris & James Tyson
Kevin Garris & James Tyson(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing charges after deputies said a drug deal led to a shooting earlier this week.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Kevin Garris, 44, of Dover, went to the home of Jamie Tyson, 36, also of Dover, this past Wednesday to buy drugs.

Deputies said that Garris was attacked at the home and left. Investigators said that Garris returned and fired several shots inside the home with a rifle after kicking in a door.

Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

Garris has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Tyson was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for selling controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning
State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
Tinisha Gibbs
DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her

Latest News

Congressman Greg Murphy responds to Zelenskyy's address to Congress on Wednesday.
Rep. Murphy votes against Senate gun bill heading to Biden’s desk
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
UPDATED: Beasley, Budd, and others weigh in with statements on overturning of Roe V. Wade
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Sheriff says suspect stole Spartanburg County deputy’s gun after fatally shooting him