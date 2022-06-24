DEPUTIES: Two charged following Craven County shooting over drugs

DOVER, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing charges after deputies said a drug deal led to a shooting earlier this week.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Kevin Garris, 44, of Dover, went to the home of Jamie Tyson, 36, also of Dover, this past Wednesday to buy drugs.

Deputies said that Garris was attacked at the home and left. Investigators said that Garris returned and fired several shots inside the home with a rifle after kicking in a door.

Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

Garris has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Tyson was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for selling controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

