Advertisement

COVID vaccines prevented nearly 20 million deaths, study says

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St....
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London, Oct. 7, 2020. A new study said that vaccines made a big difference, preventing millions of additional deaths.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines saved 19.8 million lives in the first year they were available, according to a large-scale modeling study published in The Lancet on Friday.

The impact of the vaccination programs was determined by estimating the additional lives lost if no vaccines were available.

Based on officially reported COVID-19 cases, the study estimates that 14.4 million deaths were prevented by vaccines between Dec. 8, 2020, and Dec. 8, 2021.

That number rises to 19.8 million when using excess deaths as an estimate of the true extent of the pandemic, as opposed to reported case numbers, representing a 63% decrease in global COVID-19 deaths.

The study also asserts that up to 600,000 additional lives could have been saved if the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating 40% of each country’s eligible population by end of 2021 had been met.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning
State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder

Latest News

several drugs and guns found after investigation
Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement
Red wolf pups caught on trail camera
Red wolf trail camera
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead