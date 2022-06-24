Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning
State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder