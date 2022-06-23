Advertisement

UPDATE: Hyde County wildfire 12% contained following Wednesday firelines jump

The fire continues to burn in Hyde County.
The fire continues to burn in Hyde County.(NC Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Forest officials are providing an update on their efforts against a several hundred-acre wildfire in Hyde County that jumped containment lines Wednesday.

The N.C. Forest Service said Thursday that the Ferebee Road Fire is 839 acres in size and at 12% containment.

Officials said that passing thunderstorms created erratic winds but also credit the rain for providing a temporary slowdown of the fire.

Crews Thursday morning were having to contend with intense smoke which is expected to continue.

Firefighters will be working on burnout operations along the western side of Gamble Road and south of County Line Road. Officials said that winds are expected to remain light heading toward the weekend but remain an area of concern with no significant rainfall expected until early next week.

We’re told that 51 personnel with the forest service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are assisting with operations.

Officials still do not know the cause of the fire but it’s thought it may be due to a lightning strike.

