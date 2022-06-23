Advertisement

Trail cam captures Eastern Carolina red wolf pups out on evening stroll with mom

There are only 20 to 23 red wolves estimated to be living in the wild, according to the Red...
There are only 20 to 23 red wolves estimated to be living in the wild, according to the Red Wolf Recovery Program.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A trail camera caught a very rare scene of extremely rare animals on the move here in Eastern Carolina.

There are only 20 to 23 red wolves estimated to be living in the wild, according to the Red Wolf Recovery Program.

Video released this afternoon showed a mother and five of her six pups on an early evening outing somewhere in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff say all six of the pups are alive and being well cared for by their parents.

The red wolf is listed as an endangered species and the recovery program in Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties has been trying to increase their number.

These pups are believed to be the first born in the wild since 2019.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville had been one of the largest U.S. cities without an interstate highway.
Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other

Latest News

Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Onslow County health officials discuss preparations for Monkeypox
Onslow County health officials discuss preparations for Monkeypox
The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning