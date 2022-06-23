Trail cam captures Eastern Carolina red wolf pups out on evening stroll with mom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A trail camera caught a very rare scene of extremely rare animals on the move here in Eastern Carolina.

There are only 20 to 23 red wolves estimated to be living in the wild, according to the Red Wolf Recovery Program.

Video released this afternoon showed a mother and five of her six pups on an early evening outing somewhere in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff say all six of the pups are alive and being well cared for by their parents.

The red wolf is listed as an endangered species and the recovery program in Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties has been trying to increase their number.

These pups are believed to be the first born in the wild since 2019.

