Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say

The suspect, 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford, is suspected to have committed similar sexual assault crimes as far away as California
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Mooresville Police Department have arrested a man investigators say is a serial rapist for forcible sex crimes after at least two incidents were reported in Mooresville.

The suspect, 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford, is suspected to have committed similar sexual assault crimes as far away as California, police say.

In the first incident, police said they responded to a sexual assault call on June 19 on River Highway in Mooresville, where a victim said she met Shinn online and agreed to meet him in Mooresville on June 16.

After the two met, the victim got in Shinn’s car and was taken to a remote parking lot at River Highway where she was forcibly sexually assaulted by Shinn, according to law enforcement. He then left her in the parking lot without her vehicle or phone.

Detectives said they identified Shinn using the information provided by the victim and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

While investigating, the Huntersville Police Department advised Mooresville PD that a second victim was hospitalized in Huntersville. This victim provided a similar description of the suspect and how the sexual assault occurred as the first victim, according to a news release. The two met in Mooresville on June 21 at the same parking lot. More warrants were then obtained for Shinn’s arrest.

During the investigation, detectives said they discovered that Shinn was targeting women online and was likely involved in similar incidents in other jurisdictions.

“MPD detectives are working with multiple surrounding agencies, who have similar cases involving the suspect, and agencies as far away as California, where authorities have indicated to detectives that the suspect may have committed similar crimes, to locate and identify other possible victims that the suspect may have sexually assaulted,” the news release stated.

Shinn was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense. He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

If you or anyone you know may have been a victim of or had contact with this suspect, you are encouraged to contact Mooresville Police Department Detective Saladino at 704-664-3311.

