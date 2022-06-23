Advertisement

State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina

(WTOC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials have now confirmed the first case of monkeypox in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said the case was identified by testing at the State Laboratory of Public Health.

The virus is a rare, but potentially serious illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms.

DHHS said monkeypox is typically spread by skin-to-skin contact and that the North Carolina patient is currently isolating at home.

North Carolina has become the 23rd state to have a positive case of monkeypox, to date. Since May, 156 cases have been identified in the United States.

