Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: More clouds than sun Thursday; Not as hot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system off the coast is pushing northeasterly winds over Eastern NC this Thursday. Clouds will be with us most of the day and stray shower or storm will be possible. Temperatures will dip back to the mid 80s for highs both today and Friday. The weekend looks dry and seasonably warm.

Overall, it should be lovely for the first weekend of summer. Expect comfortable mornings in the mid 60s with afternoons in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will head this way by Monday night which could mean storms Monday evening after a hot day. Then temperatures staying mild for the rest of the week.

Thursday

Mostly to partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or storm. High of 84. Wind: NE-10 Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 85. Wind: NE 10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. High of 87. Wind: NE-E 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: E 10.

Monday

Partly sunny and warm with highs around 91. Showers and storms possible late. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 40%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.