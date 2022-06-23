Advertisement

Sections of New Bern street closed for water/sewer tap installation

Queen Street closed in New Bern
Queen Street closed in New Bern(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may have to alter their commute Monday for installations.

The 1000 and 1100 blocks of Queen Street are closed today from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while crews install water and sewer taps.

The city encourages people to be careful driving through the area once construction is over. They say they are working to schedule repaving soon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville had been one of the largest U.S. cities without an interstate highway.
Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
Evangelos Koukis & Amir Villata
POLICE: Two men arrested for passing fake prescriptions at pharmacy
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found

Latest News

Concert on the Common series continues Thursday night
Concert on the Common series continues Thursday night
Hyde County wildfire grows, pushes past containment lines
Hyde County wildfire grows, pushes past containment lines
Day 1 of 2022 Greenville Little League City Championship postponed due to weather
Day 1 of 2022 Greenville Little League City Championship postponed due to weather
Crews putting out Martin County church fire
Martin County fellowship hall destroyed in early morning fire