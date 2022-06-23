Sections of New Bern street closed for water/sewer tap installation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may have to alter their commute Monday for installations.

The 1000 and 1100 blocks of Queen Street are closed today from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while crews install water and sewer taps.

The city encourages people to be careful driving through the area once construction is over. They say they are working to schedule repaving soon.

