Second teen wanted in Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager is wanted for last week’s murder of another teen on a Greenville street.

Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.

Spencer is wanted for the June 15th shooting death of Idn Arrington. The 17-year-old died after being shot in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle.

Police have already arrested Carlos Cox for the murder.

Spencer should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Greenville police at (252) 329-3404 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

