Roanoke Island aquarium’s sea turtle rehab center under renovation

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island will begin renovations for the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center tomorrow.

The aquarium said the renovation will increase pool sizes, upgrade life support equipment, and other maintenance to keep the sea turtles happy and healthy. The construction will take place throughout the summer and will conclude in time for the aquarium’s busiest season, fall.

WITN is told that the fall is when the most turtles come to their facility due to “cold-stun season.” Cold-stun is a condition where sea turtles become drained of energy after being exposed to the cold for too long. This is why renovating their equipment to handle these reptiles is so important, according to the aquarium.

The public area of the rehabilitation center will be open as work permits. There may be extended times where it will be closed to the public. During construction, there will be no sea turtle patients for viewing during renovations.

These renovations are being made possible by a grant from the Arthur L. and Elaine V. Johnson Foundation. This grant is also funding a mobile holding system for mass sea turtle stranding response.

The center has admitted 1,244 turtles since 2015 and will continue to care for them year-round.

