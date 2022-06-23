Advertisement

OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning

Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.(KDH police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks said the body of a woman missing in the ocean has been found.

Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.

Police said a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were swimming in the ocean and the man said they were hit by a sizeable wave.

At the time, police said ocean conditions were rough.

The man told police after he surfaced he didn’t see his friend. He went to a nearby home and asked they call 911.

Police and firefighters began searching for the woman and then around 5:45 a.m. police in Southern Shores were called to just north of Pelican Watch Way where the woman’s body was found.

The woman’s name has yet to be released, but police said that both she and the man lived in Kill Devil Hills.

Police said they continue to investigate the woman’s death.

