Martin County fellowship hall destroyed in early morning fire

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An early morning fire in Martin County destroyed one church’s fellowship hall and damaged their sanctuary.

Jamesville Fire Chief, Michael Pierce said firefighters went out to a structure fire at Siloam Methodist Church off of US Highway 64 around 1:01 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Pierce, when they got there about 50% of the structure was on fire. Crews put out the fire from the inside and kept it from spreading into the sanctuary.

Firefighters put out the fire from the inside limiting damage to the sanctuary (Fire Chief, Michael Pierce)

Pierce said the fellowship hall is a total loss and the sanctuary has smoke and water damage.

At this time, officials don’t know what caused the fire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Office of State Fire Marshal are helping with the investigation.

