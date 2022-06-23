Advertisement

Martin County fellowship hall destroyed in early morning fire

Crews putting out Martin County church fire
Crews putting out Martin County church fire(Fire Chief, Michael Pierce)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An early morning fire in Martin County destroyed one church’s fellowship hall and damaged their sanctuary.

Jamesville Fire Chief, Michael Pierce said firefighters went out to a structure fire at Siloam Methodist Church off of US Highway 64 around 1:01 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Pierce, when they got there about 50% of the structure was on fire. Crews put out the fire from the inside and kept it from spreading into the sanctuary.

Firefighters put out the fire from the inside limiting damage to the sanctuary
Firefighters put out the fire from the inside limiting damage to the sanctuary (Fire Chief, Michael Pierce)

Pierce said the fellowship hall is a total loss and the sanctuary has smoke and water damage.

At this time, officials don’t know what caused the fire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Office of State Fire Marshal are helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville had been one of the largest U.S. cities without an interstate highway.
Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
Evangelos Koukis & Amir Villata
POLICE: Two men arrested for passing fake prescriptions at pharmacy
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found

Latest News

Concert on the Common series continues Thursday night
Concert on the Common series continues Thursday night
Hyde County wildfire grows, pushes past containment lines
Hyde County wildfire grows, pushes past containment lines
Day 1 of 2022 Greenville Little League City Championship postponed due to weather
Day 1 of 2022 Greenville Little League City Championship postponed due to weather
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”