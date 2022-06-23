Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville had been one of the largest U.S. cities without an interstate highway.
Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
Evangelos Koukis & Amir Villata
POLICE: Two men arrested for passing fake prescriptions at pharmacy
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found

Latest News

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine
Tips on how to eat healthy even with rising food costs.
How to eat healthy with rising food prices
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections