Hyde County wildfire grows, pushes past containment lines

Ferebee Road Fire
Ferebee Road Fire(NC Forest Service)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County has grown to 1,080 acres, up from 615 acres, and has pushed past containment lines.

The NC Forest Service says at approximately 1:30 p.m., a combination of heat, dryness, and wind pushed the fire beyond containment lines.

Crews battle Ferebee Road Fire
Crews battle Ferebee Road Fire(NC Forest Service)

They say afternoon rain showers helped provide relief by slowing the fire down, but the expectation is for that to be temporary.

Crews continue strengthening firelines and moving water to the area.

Officials still do not know the cause of the fire but it’s thought it may be due to a lightning strike.

