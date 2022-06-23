Advertisement

Greenville man nabbed for Washington attempted murder

(Washington Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a Greenville man for a shooting that happened last month in Washington.

Markis Allen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville today, according to Washington police.

Allen was wanted for the May 15th shooting on North Market Street that critically injured Herman Branch. The 47-year-old man was found on a sidewalk and had been shot in the abdomen and arm.

Allen was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond as well as a federal detainer for escape.

