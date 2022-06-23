Advertisement

Ferebee Road fire tops 1,000 acres; smoke pushing inland today

The fire on Wednesday grew to more than 1,000 acres.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County has grown to 1,080 acres, up from 615 acres, and has pushed past containment lines.

The North Carolina Forest Service said early Wednesday afternoon that a combination of heat, dryness, and wind pushed the fire beyond containment lines.

Crews battle Ferebee Road Fire
Crews battle Ferebee Road Fire(NC Forest Service)

They say afternoon rain showers helped provide relief by slowing the fire down, but the expectation is for that to be temporary.

Crews continue strengthening firelines and moving water to the area.

Smoke from the fire is expected to drift into eastern Beaufort, Pamlico, Carteret, Craven counties, as well as Jones and Onslow counties, and possibly into Duplin County later today.

Officials still do not know the cause of the fire but it’s thought it may be due to a lightning strike.

