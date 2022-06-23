Advertisement

Farmville museum to host Music in the Park

Ariel view of Farmville
Ariel view of Farmville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE N.C. (WITN) -A museum in Farmville is set to host a free concert Thursday night.

The Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum will feature live music from Josh Branch.

Food trucks, adult beverages and local vendors will also be set up.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville had been one of the largest U.S. cities without an interstate highway.
Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
Evangelos Koukis & Amir Villata
POLICE: Two men arrested for passing fake prescriptions at pharmacy
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found

Latest News

Concert on the Common 2021
Concert on the Common series continues Thursday night
Fans look on as the 2022 Greenville Little League Championship Series gets underway.
Day 1 of 2022 Greenville Little League City Championship postponed due to weather
Ferebee Road Fire
Hyde County wildfire grows, pushes past containment lines
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting