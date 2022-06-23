Farmville museum to host Music in the Park

FARMVILLE N.C. (WITN) -A museum in Farmville is set to host a free concert Thursday night.

The Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum will feature live music from Josh Branch.

Food trucks, adult beverages and local vendors will also be set up.

