DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman hired as a medical aid for a Pamlico County family is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from them.

Pamlico County deputies say it’s not the first time that Tinisha Gibbs stole from a family that she was working for.

The Oriental woman is charged with five counts of identity theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Deputies say the woman used the family’s credit card to charge over $10,000 for herself.

This all happened while Gibbs was out on bond when she was arrested last year on five counts of identity theft, and five counts of exploitation of a disabled adult. In that case, deputies say the woman used a debit card belonging to the family where she was employed as a medical aid.

Gibbs is in jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

