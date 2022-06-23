Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her

Tinisha Gibbs
Tinisha Gibbs(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman hired as a medical aid for a Pamlico County family is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from them.

Pamlico County deputies say it’s not the first time that Tinisha Gibbs stole from a family that she was working for.

The Oriental woman is charged with five counts of identity theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Deputies say the woman used the family’s credit card to charge over $10,000 for herself.

This all happened while Gibbs was out on bond when she was arrested last year on five counts of identity theft, and five counts of exploitation of a disabled adult. In that case, deputies say the woman used a debit card belonging to the family where she was employed as a medical aid.

Gibbs is in jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville had been one of the largest U.S. cities without an interstate highway.
Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
Evangelos Koukis & Amir Villata
POLICE: Two men arrested for passing fake prescriptions at pharmacy

Latest News

WITN First Alert Forecast for 0623
WITN First Alert Forecast for 0623
The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
The fire on Wednesday grew to more than 1,000 acres.
Ferebee Road fire tops 1,000 acres; smoke pushing inland today