Day 1 of 2022 Greenville Little League City Championship postponed due to weather

Fans look on as the 2022 Greenville Little League Championship Series gets underway.
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The 2022 Greenville Little League City Championship was set to get underway Wednesday evening, but numerous weather delays resulted in the game being canceled.

Game one of this year’s championship series between Truist and Ross Orthodontics stopped midway through the first inning, with Ross Orthodontics leading 3-0.

Despite the disappointing news regarding game one, Greenville residents and fans continued to look at the bigger picture: the opportunity to play for a championship.

The city championship series has been a tradition within the Greenville community since 1960.

Many kids have not been able to particpate in the Little League Series over the last few years due to COVID-19, which makes this year’s series mean even more.

“A lot of the kids missed out the last couple of years with the pandemic and to come out here and watch Greenville explode for Greenville Little League. It is awesome,” said Greenville resident Bryan Sims. “It is huge for not only the restaurants, Greenville literally supports Greenville.”

The highly-anticipated little league series brings the community some much needed excitement.

“Year round, season, playoffs, championships, everyone’s just excited to get the fun of playing,” said Josiah Breazealn, Greenville fan. “They love seeing their team win, but either way everyone’s having fun.”

The championship series is best two out of three and the community plans to support every game.

“Most of the people out here tonight do not even have a kid out here playing,” Sims said. ”They are just supporting Greenville Little League and supporting the community and that is what it is all about.”

Game one of the championship series will resume Thursday evening at 7.

If you are interested in attending any of the championship series games, they are being held at Elm Street Park.

