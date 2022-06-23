Concert on the Common series continues Thursday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina city will continue it’s summer concert series Thursday night.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band will perform on the Town Common in Uptown Greenville.

The concert is free to attend and anyone is welcome to come even pets, as long as owners clean up after them.

Event organizers say no glass bottles or coolers are allowed, but food trucks will be there and adult beverages.

Following Thursday night’s concert, the next showcase will be on June 30.

