Vaccines for children under 5 underway in Eastern Carolina

Sofia Hansen received her vaccine shot today in Jacksonville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Protection against the coronavirus took another big step with children under five-years-old getting vaccinated in Jacksonville.

State testing and vaccination partner StarMed Health started giving out the doses this morning.

Up until now, the vaccine was only available for those five and older. It’s a huge relief for the Hansen family as they’ve been anxiously waiting to get their kids protected.

“I’ve home schooled them which yes, we can do, but I feel bad ‘cause you know, I haven’t been able to give them the socialization,” said mother Stefanie Hansen. “We can’t do the things that you know normal kids get to do.”

Hansen’s daughter is heading to public school in the fall. “The only thing that I’m happy about school is making friends,” Sofia Hansen told us after she received her shot.

Even StarMed officials like Dr. Arin Piramzadian wasted no time in getting his son vaccinated. “The most important thing is to keep your kids safe,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “It’s a very safe vaccine, it’s very effective. It keeps kids out of the hospital.”

StarMed is accepting appointments for shots, but will also take walk-ins.

The Moderna versions for the youngsters are diluted and administered in two doses given four weeks apart, while Pfizer will be given in three doses.

