Teacher of the Week: Tammi Foeller

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for June 22 is Tammi Foeller.

Foeller was born and raised in New Jersey. She graduated from Montclair State University with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Family and Child Studies with a concentration in Early and Middle Childhood Education.

Foeller’s husbands career as a United States Marine brought their family to New Bern.

She recently wrapped up her seventh year as an elementary school teacher with experience teaching third, fourth and fifth grades. She also teaches an intro class for Post University.

Foeller said for as long as she can remember she has dreamt of being a teacher, “ I am passionate about growing my students academically and also remembering that these are their childhood years so each year I hope they leave me with memories that last them a lifetime,” she said.

The parent who nominated Foeller wrote:

“ Teaches 4th grade currently, looped up this school year to ensure those children she taught in 3rd grade were on grade level before moving to 5th grade next year. These kids were challenged and motivated each and every day to learn and grow both academically and personally. She has met each child where they are, helped them to set goals, and work towards those goals. She is respectful and makes sure to ensure the kids feel they have a voice and are loved. Strong parent teacher communication and lots of pictures shared as the kids learn new skills. Mrs. Foeller has changed the lives of many kids over the past 5 years here and is a true blessing to the Creekside Family.”

Congratulations Mrs. Foeller!

