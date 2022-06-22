Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for your help in locating a homeless man who has cognitive disabilities.

Gary Lenhart was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Arthur and Evans streets.

Police released a photo taken the day he was last seen, and the man was wearing a black tank top with skulls & leaves on it and cut-off jeans.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the 41-year-old man who police said is not currently taking his prescribed medications.

They say Lenhart is homeless and has no phone or vehicle. He is 5′8 tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone spots Lenhart they should call Greenville police at 252-329-4900.

