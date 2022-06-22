Section of roadway becomes interstate; new signs to be unveiled

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A ceremony will be held Wednesday to unveil new signs along an Eastern Carolina roadway that recently became an interstate.

Last fall, 37 miles of U.S. 264 was renamed Interstate 587. During that time, crews widened and resurfaced the section bringing it up to interstate standards.

The state department of transportation said before the new designation, Greenville was one of the largest cities in the U.S. not served by an interstate.

Wednesday’s ceremony will showcase the signs which will stand throughout Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. in the grassy field at 1075 Waterford Commons Drive. The location is between the Candlewood Suites at hotel and Stantonsburg Road in Greenville.

Officials say a tent will be set up and people can park along Waterford Commons Drive.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.