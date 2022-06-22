Advertisement

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco city supervisor says one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.

She says the perpetrator ran out of the train at the Castro station and remains at large.

San Francisco police and city transportation officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking more information.

