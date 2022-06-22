Advertisement

POLICE: Two men arrested for passing fake prescriptions at pharmacy

Evangelos Koukis & Amir Villata
Evangelos Koukis & Amir Villata(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are behind bars for trying to pass fraudulent prescriptions at a pharmacy in Roanoke Rapids.

Last Wednesday Roanoke Rapids police went out to a call claiming a man was trying to hand out fraudulent prescriptions at Spears Pharmacy.

According to police, when they got there they found a man and started talking to him about the prescriptions.

Officers were familiar with the name of the physician on the bottle because of the number of fraudulent prescriptions given to people over the last several months.

Throughout the investigation, officers found the man handing out the fraudulent prescription also gave a fake name and the name on the prescription was fake too.

Officers also found another man with two of the fraudulent prescriptions.

Amir Villata and Evangelos Koukis both from the Fairfax Virginia area were arrested and charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, uttering/forgery and resist obstruct delay.

Police say the men were trying to get Promethazine with Codeine which is used to make “Lean.”

Koukis is under a $50,000 bond and Villata is under a $30,000 bond.

The court date is set for July 17.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County emergency services director critically injured in motorcycle crash
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Shooting generic
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting
The fire is not far from the 2008 Evans Road Fire.
Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting west toward Greenville

Latest News

This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Section of roadway becomes interstate; new signs to be unveiled
Sports betting
State sports gambling advances in House as session winds down
ENC smoke levels
Hyde County brush fire smoke to travel towards northeastern counties
A Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy has died after he was shot responding to a domestic call...
‘Utterly heartbreaking:’ Condolences come in after S.C. deputy shot in line of duty dies