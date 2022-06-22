POLICE: Two men arrested for passing fake prescriptions at pharmacy

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are behind bars for trying to pass fraudulent prescriptions at a pharmacy in Roanoke Rapids.

Last Wednesday Roanoke Rapids police went out to a call claiming a man was trying to hand out fraudulent prescriptions at Spears Pharmacy.

According to police, when they got there they found a man and started talking to him about the prescriptions.

Officers were familiar with the name of the physician on the bottle because of the number of fraudulent prescriptions given to people over the last several months.

Throughout the investigation, officers found the man handing out the fraudulent prescription also gave a fake name and the name on the prescription was fake too.

Officers also found another man with two of the fraudulent prescriptions.

Amir Villata and Evangelos Koukis both from the Fairfax Virginia area were arrested and charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, uttering/forgery and resist obstruct delay.

Police say the men were trying to get Promethazine with Codeine which is used to make “Lean.”

Koukis is under a $50,000 bond and Villata is under a $30,000 bond.

The court date is set for July 17.

