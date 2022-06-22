PITTCycle Fridays relaunches with $100 incentives

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has revived FreeCycle Fridays as PITTCycle Fridays with new incentives for the thrifty public.

The county says the aim is to take previously unwanted, but still usable, items and transform them into something better. By holding the PITTCycle Photo Contest, participants can show a before and after of the claimed item for a chance to win cash prizes. These contests will be held every three months and the winner will receive $100.

Those interested should watch every Thursday at the Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling Facebook for items that will be available that Friday. You can comment “claim” on the item you want and be able to pick it up Friday at noon. The pick-up window will last until that following Thursday when a new batch is announced.

The county says you can pick up your items at the Pitt County Transfer Station located at 3025 Landfill Road in Greenville.

“PITTCycle Fridays has provided a recycling option for items not accepted in the household recycling program and has diverted over 1,000 items from going to the landfill. The program is provided at no cost and serves both the citizens of Pitt County and the environment,” says Paula Clark, Pitt County Recycling coordinator.

John Demary, Solid Waste & Recycling director, said Clark was the first to approach him about the idea. His main concern was the traffic, but she took steps to lessen any increase to traffic. Demary also says that the old saying “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is true.

