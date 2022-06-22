Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Levana

Pet of the Week: Levana
Pet of the Week: Levana(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for June 22 is Levana.

She is a three-year-old hound mix who was picked up as a stray then immediately put into a loving foster home.

Levana has a beautiful white, black and red coat. While she’s a larger dog she loves to be carried around like a baby.

Her foster parents say she has adjusted well to house life enjoying all-day play sessions, late night snuggles and a good bone.

If you have other dogs don’t worry, Levana craves a companion to play with.

She knows some commands and is already crate trained.

If you’re interested in making your home Levana’s forever home, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County emergency services director critically injured in motorcycle crash
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
Shooting generic
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
The fire is not far from the 2008 Evans Road Fire.
Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting west toward Greenville

Latest News

Eastern Carolinians navigate heat & high gas prices as summer officially arrives
Eastern Carolinians navigate heat & high gas prices as summer officially arrives
Pitt Community College holds reentry simulation exercise
Pitt Community College holds reentry simulation exercise
ECU researchers study breakthrough COVID-19 treatment
ECU researchers study breakthrough COVID-19 treatment
New nanotechnology
ECU researchers study breakthrough COVID-19 treatment