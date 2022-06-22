Pet of the Week: Levana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for June 22 is Levana.

She is a three-year-old hound mix who was picked up as a stray then immediately put into a loving foster home.

Levana has a beautiful white, black and red coat. While she’s a larger dog she loves to be carried around like a baby.

Her foster parents say she has adjusted well to house life enjoying all-day play sessions, late night snuggles and a good bone.

If you have other dogs don’t worry, Levana craves a companion to play with.

She knows some commands and is already crate trained.

If you’re interested in making your home Levana’s forever home, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

