New Bern lane to close as crews replace curb and sidewalk

New Bern lane closure
New Bern lane closure(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may need to adjust travel times Wednesday while crews replace a curb and sidewalk.

The southbound lane will be closed at 1207 Simmons Street in New Bern Wednesday morning, however lanes of travel will be open in both directions.

Crews warn because of the closure southbound traffic might be a little slow.

The possible delay comes as public works crews plan to replace the curbing and sidewalk from a previous underground water/sewer repair.

The repair will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The city encourages drivers to plan accordingly.

