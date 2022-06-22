More ENC counties to offer COVID shots for kids under 5

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -COVID vaccines for kids 6 months to five years of age are being offered by several health departments in the east.

The Greene County Department of Public Health will only be offering the Moderna vaccine for that age group.

They will start providing the vaccines on Friday, June 24th. If you need to schedule an appointment you can call the Greene County Department of Public

Health at 252-747-8181.

The Carteret County Health Department is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 252-728-8550, option 2.

The health department says many area providers and pharmacies are providing vaccines to those under 5 years old, but due to current regulations, children under 3 years are not able to be vaccinated by a pharmacist.

