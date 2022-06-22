Advertisement

More ENC counties to offer COVID shots for kids under 5

(Arizona's Family)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -COVID vaccines for kids 6 months to five years of age are being offered by several health departments in the east.

The Greene County Department of Public Health will only be offering the Moderna vaccine for that age group.

They will start providing the vaccines on Friday, June 24th. If you need to schedule an appointment you can call the Greene County Department of Public

Health at 252-747-8181.

The Carteret County Health Department is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 252-728-8550, option 2.

The health department says many area providers and pharmacies are providing vaccines to those under 5 years old, but due to current regulations, children under 3 years are not able to be vaccinated by a pharmacist.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County emergency services director critically injured in motorcycle crash
Dezmen Albritton | Chester Brown | Stephanie Hill
Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County
Dr. Jay Singleton
New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law
Greenville had been one of the largest U.S. cities without an interstate highway.
Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection
Shooting generic
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

(Source: Office of Thom Tillis)
NC Sen. Thom Tillis votes in favor of bipartisan gun bill
A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
Interstate 587
NCDOT officials unveil interstate 587