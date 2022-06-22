Advertisement

Lenoir County health care worker honored

(Amber Lake)
By Ellie Davis
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A health care worker from UNC Lenoir Health Care was given a special award for her dedication to making an impact on the health of those in her community.

Each month a healthcare hero is awarded and recognized on local and national levels through USA Today and over 200 local newspapers.

Smitty Smith, a secretary in the cardiopulmonary unit at UNC Lenoir Health Care was recognized for her work today at the national level.

“We started health care heroes, I guess this was early on after Covid, and really we wanted to recognize unsung heroes and we know how much everyone in healthcare felt the need to step up and really put themselves on the front lines”, USA Today Regional Advertising Sales Manager Cheryl Theiss said.

For Smith, her gratitude flooded the room as she was presented with a $5,000 check.

“Really the biggest honor I’ve ever had, it’s overwhelming, it is really special, it is overwhelming like I said, but it’s great, it’s great, but a lot of employees here at UNC deserve this award as well as myself”, Smith said.

After spending the last 44 years at UNC Lenoir Health Care, Smith says she is looking forward to many more years to come in the health care industry.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

