Hyde County brush fire smoke to travel towards northeastern counties

ENC smoke levels
ENC smoke levels(WITN First Alert Weather)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The smoke from the Hyde County brush fire is set to travel towards northeastern counties Wednesday.

The smoke is currently looming over Hyde County, parts of the Outer Banks and diagonally from Hertford County all the way down to Onslow County.

With winds coming from the southwest Wednesday afternoon low smoke will head northeast towards Columbia, Elizabeth City and the Northern Outer Banks.

North Carolina Forest Service officials advise anyone who has problems breathing to limit their time outdoors and wearing a mask when outdoors could help too.

Air quality for those areas will be reduced throughout the day until evening showers help clear the air.

As of Wednesday the fire which is on Ferebee Road, was scaled down to 615 acres from 800, due to more accurate mapping. The flames are still just 25% contained.

Fire officials say smoke production is increasing which indicates the ground fire is well established.

Water handling specialists are continuing to work on getting water to the remote area.

Officials still do not know the cause of the fire.

The fire is not far from the 2008 Evans Road Fire.
Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting west toward Greenville

