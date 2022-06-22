Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms arrive after temps peak in the 90s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of low pressure will hug our coastline today, leading to cloudy skies and eventually wet weather. The cloud cover will keep coastal communities in the low to mid 80s. Inland areas see the mercury rise into the low 90s under sunny skies. Rain showers will move in from the north to the south, showing more organization closer to the Outer Banks. Rain will be more scattered and limited closer to I-95. The low that will be the cause of the rain today will remain close enough to our coast to prompt another round of rain by Thursday. Highs will drop from the low 90s to the mid to upper 80s while overnight lows will hold in the low 70s.

Mostly sunny weather will follow the rain leading into Friday and the weekend. Highs will hang close to normal in the upper 80s with moderate humidity and limited rain potential. We’ll be watching another approaching front to bring us better rain chances at the start of next week. Temperatures to start next week will be similar to this week, ranging between the mid 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with high of 91. Showers and storms possible late in the day. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with scattered late day thunderstorms. High of 87. Wind: SW-10 Rain chance: 60%

Friday

Partly sunny. High of 86. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 20%

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a chance for a few isolated showers. High of 86. Wind: NE-E 5. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 87. Wind: E 10.

