Attorney General Josh Stein reaches settlement over Carnival Cruise line 2019 breach

(WALA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s attorney general has reached a $1.25 million settlement after a data breach of the Florida-based cruise line Carnival.

In March 2020, Carnival publicly reported the breach of approximately 180,000 employees, with 3,139 of those being North Carolinians, after suspicious email activity the previous May. This breach included personal information like addresses, license numbers, credit or debit card numbers, and even some Social Security numbers as well.

“The ramifications of a data breach can be devastating for people whose identity and financial information is compromised and stolen,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Companies that have our personal and financial information must do everything reasonably within their power to protect it from hackers. I’m pleased that Carnival is making changes to better safeguard people’s data.”

Carnival announced the company will strengthen its training and protocol over phishing, malware, and other scams. The company also agreed to multi-factor authentication and stronger password requirements, along with independent information security assessments.

