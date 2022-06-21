Advertisement

Two men arrested for making and selling drugs

Jonathan Brown, Denonne Waters
Jonathan Brown, Denonne Waters(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are behind bars on several drug charges in Onslow County.

Onslow County law enforcement officials started to investigate after getting numerous complaints of drug and criminal activity at 120 Ben Williams Road in Jacksonville.

They got a warrant and searched the home last Thursday where Jonathan Brown and Denonne Waters were arrested when officials found heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine and $544.00 cash.

Brown of Jacksonville was charged with:

  • Two counts felony trafficking opium or heroin
  • Felony conspire to traffic opium or heroin
  • Felony manufacture schedule I controlled substance
  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • Misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia

The 51-year-old is under a $100,000 secured bond.

Waters also of Jacksonville was charged with:

  • Two counts trafficking opium or heroin, felony
  • Felony conspire to traffic opium or heroin
  • Felony manufacture schedule I controlled substance
  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • Felony possess methamphetamine
  • Misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia

The 32-year-old is under a $82,000.00 secured bond.

