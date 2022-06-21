Two men arrested for making and selling drugs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are behind bars on several drug charges in Onslow County.

Onslow County law enforcement officials started to investigate after getting numerous complaints of drug and criminal activity at 120 Ben Williams Road in Jacksonville.

They got a warrant and searched the home last Thursday where Jonathan Brown and Denonne Waters were arrested when officials found heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine and $544.00 cash.

Brown of Jacksonville was charged with:

Two counts felony trafficking opium or heroin

Felony conspire to traffic opium or heroin

Felony manufacture schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia

The 51-year-old is under a $100,000 secured bond.

Waters also of Jacksonville was charged with:

Two counts trafficking opium or heroin, felony

Felony conspire to traffic opium or heroin

Felony manufacture schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Felony possess methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia

The 32-year-old is under a $82,000.00 secured bond.

