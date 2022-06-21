Advertisement

StarMed Healthcare to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for kids younger than 5

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This Wednesday StarMed Healthcare will begin providing the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months up to 5 years old.

The vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are the same as vaccines for adults but will be administered to children in smaller doses.

StarMed will offer the vaccines at 4355 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville, and three other locations across the state.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the vaccine in children 5 and younger on June 15 and it was approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 19. The temporary side effects are similar to adults: a sore arm at the injection site, headache, and being tired or achy for a day or two.

Additional details are available at StarMed Healthcare’s website.

