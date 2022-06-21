Advertisement

Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard

Pilot involved in single engine crash rescued by Coast Guard
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington(MGN)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the FAA, A single-engine Hawker crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles southeast of Wilmington International Airport around 5:15 p.m. Monday. Only the pilot was on board and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

According to the FAA, after investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the agency will release that information on its web page.

The pilot has not been identified and no information was released on injuries.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ferebee Road Fire started Sunday.
Hyde County brush fire grows to 800 acres; only partially contained
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Man charged with forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping
Deputies are asking for your help in identifying this driver and their car.
Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County
One woman in critical condition, man injured in attempted murder shooting

Latest News

Kevin Diaz
Crime Stoppers tip leads to statutory rape arrest in Onslow County
The fire is not far from the 2008 Evans Road Fire.
Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting West towards Greenville
The Greenville Little League City Championship series will begin June 21.
Greenville Little League teams one step closer to championship series
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting
ECU professors to discuss COVID-19 research Tuesday
ECU professors to discuss COVID-19 research Tuesday