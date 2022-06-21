Roughly $650,000 worth of drugs seized as three arrested in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges and deputies say the street value of the drugs seized is well over half a million dollars.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Dezmen Albritton, 20, Stephanie Hill, 50, and Chester Brown, 78, were arrested last Thursday by deputies and Washington police officers. All three are from Aurora. Here is how they were charged:

Dezmen Albritton: Four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

Stephanie Hill: Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chester Brown: Possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl and trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies say their arrests stem from an investigation between the sheriff’s office and the Washington Police Department where law enforcement made controlled purchases of fentanyl from Albritton.

Investigators say they learned that Albritton was dealing drugs from his mom’s home at 106 Pamlico Court, in Aurora, and his father’s home at 809 Fleming Street, in Washington. Furthermore, he was using Brown’s home at 1180 Royal Highway in Aurora as a stash house.

Deputies say they carried out search warrants at the three homes and found about three grams of cocaine, about 13 grams of fentanyl, about 14 pounds of meth, digital scales, and packaging material. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is about $650,000.

Deputies say they found cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in drug raids at multiple homes. (Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)

Albritton was jailed under a $435,000 secured bond; Brown was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond; Hill was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

