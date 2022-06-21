Advertisement

Powerball 06-13-22

Powerball Winning Numbers for 06-13-22 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping
The Ferebee Road Fire started Sunday.
Hyde County brush fire grows to 800 acres; only partially contained
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Deputies are asking for your help in identifying this driver and their car.
Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County
One woman in critical condition, man injured in attempted murder shooting

Latest News

NCEL Winning Numbers for 06-20-22
NCEL 06-20-22
Greenville Little League teams one step closer to championship series
Greenville Little League teams one step closer to championship series
POWERBALL 6/20/22
Man’s best friend gets a shelter upgrade in Pitt County
Man’s best friend gets a shelter upgrade in Pitt County