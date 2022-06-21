Police investigating believed weekend drive-by shooting in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police say no one was hurt, but a home and several vehicles were damaged in a believed drive-by shooting on Saturday in Roanoke Rapids.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says at about 9:41 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Hamilton Street due to learning several shots were fired at a home and vehicles.

WITN is told officers learned that shortly after two victims arrived at an address on that block, “possibly” two vehicles rode by the house and shot several times.

Police say the shots damaged the home and two vehicles where people were inside, but no one was hurt in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have information to call them at (252) 533-2810 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 538-4444.

