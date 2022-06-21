Advertisement

Pitt County ranks second in state for seniors’ Medicare savings

SHIIP Program COVID testing
SHIIP Program COVID testing(North Carolina Department of Insurance)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Insurance says its Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program saved statewide customers $30 million.

The SHIIP Program, according to the department, helps seniors find savings in their Medicare coverage, where every year, formularies, prices, and programs change.

Rich Zeck, Pitt County Council on Aging executive director, says Pitt County ranked second in the state in money saved, with $767,535, and fourth in the number of clients served, with 1,451.

WITN is told that statewide, the department helped 58,000 consumers, saving them $30 million.

The department says especially during the Medicare open enrollment period from Oct. 15th to Dec. 7th, Medicare beneficiaries are urged to complete their current coverage for the Part D prescription drug plan to see whether their current plan is still the most appropriate for the coming year.

More information on the SHIIP Program can be found here.

