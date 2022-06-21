Advertisement

Officials: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor...
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, a Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when its landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County emergency services director critically injured in motorcycle crash
The Ferebee Road Fire started Sunday.
Hyde County brush fire grows to 800 acres; only partially contained
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Man charged with forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping
Deputies are asking for your help in identifying this driver and their car.
Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County

Latest News

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over
Pitt Community College holds reentry simulation
Pitt Community College holds reentry simulation exercise
Town Center Apartments in Jacksonville
New ownership at Jacksonville apt. complex opens conversation about affordable housing
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation