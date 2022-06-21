Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting West towards Greenville

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The smoke from a brush fire in Hyde County is drifting towards West and North West counties.

As of Tuesday morning, officials said the fire which is on Ferebee Road was scaled down to 615 acres from 800 due to more accurate mapping. However, officials say the flames are still 25% contained.

According to officials, crews are primarily focused on getting water to the remote location.

Smoke from the fire which started Sunday is now on the move drifting into Washington and Beaufort counties.

Radar scans show light smoke around the mouth of the Pungo Pamlico river.

The closest air quality index to the Ferebee Road fire that WITN has access to is in Washington. According to that index, Tuesday’s air quality in Washington and Swanquarter is moderate.

A moderate air quality means the quality is acceptable, however for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for some people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. These are model driven readings that can be prone to error.

The site of this current blaze is not far from the site of the Evans Road fire that burned more than 41,500 acres in 2008 and took three months to extinguish.

At times throughout the Evans Road fire, smoke traveled to Greenville and Washington, even setting off smoke alarms inside homes and businesses.

