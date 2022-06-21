‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County community is remembering the life of a young deputy who was shot in the line of duty after responding to a call Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies were called to a domestic incident on Chaffee Drive in the Oak Forest subdivision. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he approached the home.

Deputy Austin Aldridge (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

We’re told Deputy Aldridge was taken to the hospital where he sadly passed away around 9:26 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Aldridge was just 25 years old. He was a former student at North Greenville University and served the Spartanburg County community as a deputy for three years. Austin’s wife, Sarah, also attended NGU.

North Greenville released a statement on the passing of its former students:

“We grieve at the loss of Deputy Aldridge, even as we pray for his wife Jessica and their families,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “NGU equips transformational leaders for church and society, and these leaders are prepared to offer Christ-like service no matter where they are called. We are grateful for his sacrificial service to our community. His desire to serve with distinction was well-known to all. He loved Spartanburg County and serving under Sheriff Wright in particular. May God have mercy on us all as we seek His face in the midst of this tragedy.”

Deputy Aldridge was described as a loving husband, son, friend, and partner to many in a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe was made to help with the unexpected expenses related to the deputy’s passing and the coming months ahead.

Deputies said after shooting Deputy Aldridge, the suspect, 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard, took off in a vehicle.

Duane Heard (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Officials followed Heard and tried to stop him near Anderson Mill Road and Highway 290, but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again. Thankfully, no deputies were injured during this exchange of gunfire.

Heard wrecked his vehicle near the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called in to locate Heard in the woods where he was arrested.

According to deputies, the suspect was shot twice during one of the incidents, but it was unclear when he was hit.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Neighbors on Chaffee Drive described the scene as “totally unusual” for the area. Wallace Burnette described seeing a deputy lying on the porch of a home near his.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook saying, “As this situation in Spartanburg unfolds PLEASE keep our brothers and sisters at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office - Sheriff Chuck Wright in your prayers.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent agents to the scene to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, Wright gave an update on the situation and asked for the community to pray.

