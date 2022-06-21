Goldsboro shooting victim dies from injuries
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The victim of a shooting in Goldsboro has succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street.
Cleveland Ward had already been taken by car to Wayne UNC Health Care when police arrived at the scene. The 44-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland died at around 5:30 on Monday.
The investigation has become a homicide investigation. There is no word yet on a description of the gunman.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.