Goldsboro shooting victim dies from injuries

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The victim of a shooting in Goldsboro has succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street.

Cleveland Ward had already been taken by car to Wayne UNC Health Care when police arrived at the scene. The 44-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland died at around 5:30 on Monday.

The investigation has become a homicide investigation. There is no word yet on a description of the gunman.

