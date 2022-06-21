ECU professors to discuss COVID-19 research Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Two East Carolina University professors will discuss their research into nanotechnology that could treat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Lok Pokhrel, an assistant professor of toxicology, and Dr. Shaw Akula, a virologist and associate professor, will discuss their research Tuesday at the Brody School of Medicine at 10 a.m.

The researchers developed a drug that is highly efficient in treating SARS-CoV-2 and could be stable for three years at room temperature. The longevity of the treatment could be beneficial for places with poor infrastructure.

The drug still needs to go through clinical trials before it could be used as a treatment on humans.

