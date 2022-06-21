Crime Stoppers tip leads to statutory rape arrest in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led them to arrest a man for statutory rape.

Onslow County deputies said they got the tip on Thursday that Kevin Diaz was in a sexual relationship with a girl under 15.

The 21-year-old Diaz, who lives in Midway Park, was arrested on Monday and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger and indecent liberties with a child.

Diaz was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond set by a magistrate.

