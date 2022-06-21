Advertisement

Crime Stoppers tip leads to statutory rape arrest in Onslow County

Kevin Diaz
Kevin Diaz(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led them to arrest a man for statutory rape.

Onslow County deputies said they got the tip on Thursday that Kevin Diaz was in a sexual relationship with a girl under 15.

The 21-year-old Diaz, who lives in Midway Park, was arrested on Monday and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger and indecent liberties with a child.

Diaz was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond set by a magistrate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ferebee Road Fire started Sunday.
Hyde County brush fire grows to 800 acres; only partially contained
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Man charged with forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping
Deputies are asking for your help in identifying this driver and their car.
Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County
One woman in critical condition, man injured in attempted murder shooting

Latest News

The fire is not far from the 2008 Evans Road Fire.
Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting West towards Greenville
The Greenville Little League City Championship series will begin June 21.
Greenville Little League teams one step closer to championship series
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting
ECU professors to discuss COVID-19 research Tuesday
ECU professors to discuss COVID-19 research Tuesday