Concert coming to Greenville Town Common Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth Concert on the Common of this season is scheduled for Thursday night at the Greenville Town Common.

Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton says Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, will headline the concert. Inner Banks Media’s radio stations are presenting the concert series.

“We’ve had such success with tribute bands which play songs that our audience knows and loves so we’re excited for Trial by Fire’s first appearance at our concert series,” Hinton says. “Journey had so many hits and the audience will be able to sing along all night.”

The show starts at 6 p.m. and will wrap up at about 8:15 p.m. Coolers are not allowed, but beer and wine will be available through Carolina Eagle Distributing, served by the Greenville Junior League. Food trucks will start lining up along First Street and begin serving food at 5:30 p.m.

Hinton says there will also be a concert the following Thursday, June 30th. Chicago Rewired will headline the event that was scheduled for earlier this year but was rained out.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.