Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Wind shift leads to rise in humidity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The area of high pressure that has kept us comfortable and dry the past two days will start to move south of the area, shifting our winds from the north-northwest today to the southwest by Wednesday. The move will also lead to more cloud cover overhead, keeping our highs in the mid to upper 80s. With a steady flow out of the southwest set from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, highs will return to the low 90s by the middle of the week.

As the high moves into the Gulf, we’ll see our humidity return in full as temperatures reach the 90s. Spotty showers and storms will develop along a weak front moving in from the west-northwest. A stronger front will drop in from the north on Thursday, bringing a better chance of rain to the area with better coverage as well. The threat of severe weather remains low. Mostly sunny weather will follow the front on Friday Saturday and Sunday. Highs will hang in the upper 80s from Thursday through the weekend with overnight lows holding near the 70° mark.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with humidity rising. High of 86. Wind: NW to SE 7

Wednesday

Partly sunny with high of 91. Slight chance of a late day shower/storm. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with scattered late day thunderstorms. High of 87. Wind: SW-10 Rain chance: 40%

Friday

Partly sunny with chance for a few isolated showers. High of 87. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 20%

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 87. Wind: NE-E 5.

